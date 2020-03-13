Lincoln Junior Stars earn team and individual honors

The Lincoln Junior Stars Junior Varsity hockey team finished first in the 2019-20 Midwest High School Hockey League regular season with a 28-4 record. The varsity team finished the regular season in sixth place with a 21-9-2 record.

Both the varsity and JV teams made it to the State Championship playoffs in Ames, Iowa. Seniors Kane Beerenstrauch, Blake Glaser, Luke Horvath and Payton West participated in the State Championship weekend all four years of their high school hockey careers.

The following Lincoln Junior Stars players received Midwest High School Hockey League All-Star awards for the 2019-20 MHSHL season:

Varsity team: Senior Blake Glaser, First Team, Forwards, No. 1 in the league for points scored All-League First Team; and senior Tyler Schirmer, First Team Defense and All-League First Team.

Junior varsity team: Freshmen Jacob Ehlers and Kyle Catherall were honored for being among the top 10 point leaders for junior varsity teams.

The Junior Stars hockey team consists of high school players from seven high schools: Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln East, Lincoln Piux X, Kearney High School and Minden High School.