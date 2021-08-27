Lincoln Irish Dancers celebrate 25th and final year

By 2004, the dance team had received gold medals in the Cornhusker State Games Talent Show; in 2005, they were honored with the Mayor’s Cultural Celebration Award by the Lincoln Arts Council. Twice, members have toured Ireland in celebration of the group’s 10th and 20th year anniversaries.

Public service has included answering phones for Nebraska Public Television, organizing a “green” food drive for the Lincoln Food Bank, and participating in the annual Alzheimer’s Walk in honor of founder LuAnne Anderson, who passed away in 2017. Members have presented pre-talks at the Lied Center prior to Irish-themed performances. Their reputation as a cultural interest group resulted in many non-performing members, as well as television and radio interviews. All functions except teaching have been handled by volunteers within the group.

Business as usual

In spite of plans to close their doors next year, the group will be running the 2021-22 season the same as prior years. Classes are taking place, and performances may be booked through the spring of 2022. Several commemorative events are being planned for both members and non-members. This spring, the group will host its annual ceili, a public dance that anyone can join in with no previous experience.