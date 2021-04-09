Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music to present new duo

Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music will present a brand new duo of artists on traditional instruments through the medium of Zoom and the virtual music site Open Space Music.

Ronn McFarlane, lutenist with the Baltimore Consort, and Carolyn Surrick, viola da gamba, founder of Ensemble Galilei, are expected to offer a lively and diverse program to Lincoln on Thursday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. This expectation is based not only on their past body of work, but on their release just months ago, in November 2020, of the well-received recording “Fermi’s Paradox.”

More information and tickets ($12) are available at www.lfcm.us. Buyers should contact the site at least 24 hours before the concert to allow response time. To speak to a person or for technical help, call 402-417-9424.

