Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music offers Zoom concerts
Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music offers Zoom concerts

Sybarite5

New York-based string quintet Sybarite5.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music will meet the coronavirus challenge by opening its 56th season with three Zoom concerts that recall the origins of chamber music.

Sybarite5 (www.sybarite5.org) has been called the “Millennial Kronos,” and introduces the season with identical programs Saturday, Sep. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20, both starting at 7 p.m. The group's eclectic repertoire extends from Bowie and Radiohead to Akiho and Assad.

Sybarite5's debut album, “Disturb the Silence,” hit the top 10 on Billboard’s charts. The program for Lincoln will be announced from the virtual stage.

Tickets to this concert ($12) and season tickets ($70), which include this and two more Zoom evenings plus two in-person concerts in 2021, are available at www.lfcm.us. The site provides details on mail sales as well. To talk to a person or receive technical help, call 402-417-9424.

