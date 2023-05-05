Lincoln Food Bank's Lincoln Fresh truck will be stocked with fresh produce, and the Lincoln Community Baby Closet will offer items such as preemie, newborn or 0-3 month clothes, baby care items, blankets, wipes and newborn gear for mothers in need at this month's Community Free Market.

The event will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Seng Park, 49th and Garland streets.

The Community Free Market is like a yard sale, except everything is free. There is no requirement to bring items in order to take items – take what you need. Be sure to take any of your unclaimed items with you when you leave the event.

Community Free Market events are hosted by volunteers in partnership with the Lincoln Tree of Hope and Lincoln’s Little Free Libraries.

Next month's event will be on Saturday, June 10.