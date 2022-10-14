Lincoln families greet Ukrainian families in Norfolk

Meat & Complete was present at a picnic in Norfolk, Nebraska, where the company’s Give Back program donated over 150 Cibo meat protein bars to Ukrainian families on Sept. 24. These families were relocated to Norfolk with the help of the Nebraska Orphan Grain Train and Pastor Wilke.

Currently, 22 people from Ukraine live in Norfolk and were greeted by Lincoln Ukrainian families. Some of these families were also recently relocated while others have lived in Lincoln for many years.

The families gathered at a barbecue at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. Chelsea Luthy, founder and CEO, and the Meat & Complete team explained their business, the Cibo product and the Give Back program. Through donations, purchases and a company match, Ukrainian families were gifted these bars.

Meat & Complete is unique in that the Cibo product is 90% lean, grass-fed ground beef, plus a fruit, a vegetable and a savory spice blend baked in a ready-to-eat bar. If you wish to be a partner in the Give Back program, visit www.meat-complete.com for more information.