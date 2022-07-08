Lincoln East Rotary names Christensen president

Lincoln East Rotary Club changed the guard on June 29. Current President Darrel Huenergardt passed the gavel on to incoming President Jerry Christensen for the 2022-23 Rotary Year.

Some of the project and activity highlights that took place during President Huenergardt’s Rotary year were:

- The privilege of hearing from Lincoln's mayor and Nebraska’s lieutenant governor.

- Participating with the other Lincoln Rotary clubs in the Salute to Business.

- Lincoln East Rotary Club members have had the honor of raising the flags at the Veterans Memorial Gardens for holidays, and with the help of the Lincoln East Rotary Foundation, the club was able to give $50,000 toward the new base structures that hold the memory bricks.

- The club assisted with the Veterans’ Day Parade, and provided a new base for “Cost of Freedom” located at the entrance of the new Veterans Clinic at 600 S. 70th St.

- Club members provided $1,000 scholarships to each of four high school seniors who plan to attend either a community college, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln or Nebraska Wesleyan University.

- Lincoln East Rotary has helped the YMCA by providing playground equipment, and providing $3,000 scholarships for young people to attend the YMCA camps. Recently, East Rotary applied for a district grant to fund a woodworking project at the YMCA’s Camp Kitaki.

- Each year during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, East Rotary members help the Salvation Army and People's City Mission by donating $1,000 to each toward their mission of helping those in need.

- The club hosted a blood drive this year and asked the other three Rotary clubs to join in making blood donations.

- Each year, East Rotary members help Josh the Otter by making a contribution to purchase new life jackets and help take care of the life jacket stations.

- Club members helped at the Huskers’ spring football game by working a concession stand. Those funds will help the club complete projects for 2022-23.

- In April and May, East Rotary Foundation gave a $2,400 donation to Bryan Health Foundation, and the East Rotary Club gave a $1,500 donation to CHI St. Elizabeth Foundation to honor the health providers who have so tirelessly provided services to so many during the COVID-19 pandemic. East Rotary members wrote personal thank-you notes, and several members helped bag the notes of appreciation and goodies.

- Internationally, East Rotary has helped with donations toward the Zambia Clean Water and Nutritious Meals project, and has made a $2,900 donation to the Uganda School project through the East Rotary Foundation. East Rotary members met their goal of contributing $2,500 toward eradicating polio through Happy Dollars that go toward Polio Plus at the Rotary International Foundation.

- Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club had to move from its previous location at Valentino’s Buffet on South 70th Street, which closed, to The Garage, located at 5551 S. 48th St.

Incoming President Christensen reminded club members that Lincoln East Rotary was chartered on March 11, 1953. Since that year, there have been many dedicated members and leaders in the club. East Rotary has had a long history of serving others both locally and internationally. All club members have known the Rotary motto, "Service Above Self." Christensen said he wants to see that motto continue to be carried out this year and going forward. He feels that all club members have different gifts and talents, and the club needs all of those talents to be successful and productive.

In addition, Christensen said that he feels the weekly club meeting is a big part of carrying on the ideals and traditions of Rotary. He wants to make the meetings interesting so members want to come to Rotary. Rotary meetings have made him more aware of our community’s needs and ways club members can serve. He wants to encourage club members to take part in the service projects for which they have a passion. When a Rotarian serves in an area that he likes, it is easy to serve. He thanked all club members for being part of Lincoln East Rotary and willing to do their part.