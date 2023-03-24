Lincoln East Rotary Club will award $1,000 scholarships to four Lancaster County high school graduating seniors who plan to go to college in Nebraska. Students are selected for the award based several factors including good academic performance, being a leader in their school, community service, and financial need (preference for family income less than $65,000).

There is no application form. Students applying should mail applications by April 15 to Committee Chair Lillie Larsen, 4041 Thorn Court, Lincoln, NE 68520.

Information should include:

* High school transcript and summary of out-of-school activities

* Personal summary of educational and career plans

* Letter of recommendation

* Student aid portion of form for free application for Federal Aid

* Student’s phone number, email and mailing address.

The goal of the Rotarians is to help students cover the costs of their education for the 2023-24 academic year. Students receiving scholarships demonstrate the Rotary Motto: “Service Above Self; Humanitarian Service; High Ethical Standards.” Lincoln East Rotary Club has supported the Scholarship program for 22 years and looks forward to continuing to help deserving students in the future.