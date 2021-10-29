LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

Results for Oct. 18-22:
Monday morning Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
2. Virgil Stetz and Gary Hamilton
3. Kendall Early and Judy Hoppe
4. Alex Currie and Steve Schroeder
5. Al Reiners and Bill Woito
Tuesday morning Club Appreciation 0-299 Teaching Game:
3 tables
1. Jackie Curtis and Linda Kruse
2/3 (tie) Jean Riley-Schultz and Sue Griess
2/3 (tie) Jeanne Stokebrand and Ellen Wynegar
Thursday morning Club Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn
2/3 (tie) Kris Scheer and Connie Barksdale
2/3 (tie) Mark Knell and Bruce Burns
3. Gary Raymond and Walt Case
4/5 (tie) Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
4/5 (tie) Liz Wanamaker and Kendall Early
Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs:
4 tables
1. Linda Kruse and Sharon Hockemeier
2. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie
3. Irene Thomassen and Mark Knell
4. Barb Hoffman and Wendy Horacek
Schedule for Nov. 1-5:
Monday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m. (No lesson)
Wednesday: Unit Tournament Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 10 a.m. (new time!)
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711