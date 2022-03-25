LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR MARCH 14-18:
Monday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
2. Bruce Burns and Kris Scheer
3. Bill Smith and Jan Loftin
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
5 tables
North/South:
1. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse
2. Ellen Wynegar and Vera Porter
3. Claire Burns and Linda Swanson
East/West:
1. Craig Horn and Mark Knell
2. Jeanne Stokebrand and Barb Hoffman
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
People are also reading…
1/2 (tie) Noah Weiss and Linda Kruse
1/2 (tie) Alex Currie and Bruce Burns
Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:
3 tables
1. Mark Jones and Ellen Wynegar
2. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie
3. Harvey Hornig and Carol Johnstone-Hornig
Schedule for March 26-April 1:
Saturday-Sunday: Lincoln Sectional Tournament, Waverly Community Center, https://tournaments.acbl.org/schedule.php?sanction=2203316
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711