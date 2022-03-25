 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR MARCH 14-18:

Monday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels

2. Bruce Burns and Kris Scheer

3. Bill Smith and Jan Loftin

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

5 tables

North/South:

1. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse

2. Ellen Wynegar and Vera Porter

3. Claire Burns and Linda Swanson

East/West:

1. Craig Horn and Mark Knell

2. Jeanne Stokebrand and Barb Hoffman

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1/2 (tie) Noah Weiss and Linda Kruse

1/2 (tie) Alex Currie and Bruce Burns

Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:

3 tables

1. Mark Jones and Ellen Wynegar

2. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie

3. Harvey Hornig and Carol Johnstone-Hornig

Schedule for March 26-April 1:

Saturday-Sunday: Lincoln Sectional Tournament, Waverly Community Center, https://tournaments.acbl.org/schedule.php?sanction=2203316

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

