Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for week of September 16 – 20:
Monday morning STaC Stratified Open Pairs:
Eight tables
North/South:
1. Gary Hamilton and Jim Skulstad
2. Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn
3. Walt Case and Virgil Stetz
4. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
5. Alex Currie and Steve Schroeder
6. Kris Scheer and Marilyn Hoskins
East/West:
1. Bruce Burns and Bob Reid
2. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
3. Bill Woito and Barb Woito
4. Harvey Hornig and Carol Johnstone
Tuesday morning STaC Stratified 0 - 750 Pairs:
Six tables
1. Steve Schroeder and Alex Currie
2. Judy Hoppe and Liz Wanamaker
3/4 (tie) Craig Horn and Charlotte Harper
3/4 (tie) Chris Lodes and Linda Kahler
5. Craig Frerichs and Jeanne Stokebrand
Tuesday evening STaC Stratified Open Pairs:
Four tables
1. Jim Skulstad and Bob Reid
2. Fred Choobineh and Matt Campbell
3/4 (tie) Barbara Campbell and Mary Doyle
3/4 (tie) Gary Hamilton and Bruce Burns
5. Connie Barksdale and Kris Scheer
Wednesday evening STaC Stratified Open Pairs:
Three tables
1. Matt Campbell and Bruce Burns
You have free articles remaining.
2. John Carmichael and Kathy Carmichael
3. Sharon Lindgren and Mary Doyle
Thursday morning STaC Stratified Open Pairs:
Six tables
1. Bob Reid and Virgil Stetz
2. Juanita Washburn and Connie Barksdale
3. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
4. Jeanne Stokebrand and Craig Frerichs
5/6 (tie) Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder
5/6 (tie) Dale Young and Ardell Roberts
Thursday evening STaC Non-Life Master Pairs:
Five tables
1. Lauren Wismer and Jeanne Stokebrand
2/3 (tie) Jim Mallatt and Norm Newhouse
2/3 (tie) Mike Hans and Craig Horn
4. Betty Casper and Skyler Boots
Friday morning Club Championship Individual NLM Pairs:
Six tables
North/South:
1. Carol Johnstone and Irene Thomassen
2. Mark Jones and Mike Hans
East/West:
1. Terry Centner and Mary Beth Hotovy
2. Diane Sorensen and Marty Ager
Schedule for week of Sept. 30–Oct. 4:
Monday, Sept. 30: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 30: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Club Appreciation Stratified 0 – 750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m. (new game)
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4: Club closed; attend the Grand Island Sectional Tournament.