{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

Results for week of September 16 – 20:

Monday morning STaC Stratified Open Pairs:

Eight tables

North/South:

1. Gary Hamilton and Jim Skulstad

2. Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn

3. Walt Case and Virgil Stetz

4. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller

5. Alex Currie and Steve Schroeder

6. Kris Scheer and Marilyn Hoskins

East/West:

1. Bruce Burns and Bob Reid

2. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels

3. Bill Woito and Barb Woito

4. Harvey Hornig and Carol Johnstone

Tuesday morning STaC Stratified 0 - 750 Pairs:

Six tables

1. Steve Schroeder and Alex Currie

2. Judy Hoppe and Liz Wanamaker

3/4 (tie) Craig Horn and Charlotte Harper

3/4 (tie) Chris Lodes and Linda Kahler

5. Craig Frerichs and Jeanne Stokebrand

Tuesday evening STaC Stratified Open Pairs:

Four tables

1. Jim Skulstad and Bob Reid

2. Fred Choobineh and Matt Campbell

3/4 (tie) Barbara Campbell and Mary Doyle

3/4 (tie) Gary Hamilton and Bruce Burns

5. Connie Barksdale and Kris Scheer

Wednesday evening STaC Stratified Open Pairs:

Three tables

1. Matt Campbell and Bruce Burns

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

2. John Carmichael and Kathy Carmichael

3. Sharon Lindgren and Mary Doyle

Thursday morning STaC Stratified Open Pairs:

Six tables

1. Bob Reid and Virgil Stetz

2. Juanita Washburn and Connie Barksdale

3. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

4. Jeanne Stokebrand and Craig Frerichs

5/6 (tie) Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder

5/6 (tie) Dale Young and Ardell Roberts

Thursday evening STaC Non-Life Master Pairs:

Five tables

1. Lauren Wismer and Jeanne Stokebrand

2/3 (tie) Jim Mallatt and Norm Newhouse

2/3 (tie) Mike Hans and Craig Horn

4. Betty Casper and Skyler Boots

Friday morning Club Championship Individual NLM Pairs:

Six tables

North/South:

1. Carol Johnstone and Irene Thomassen

2. Mark Jones and Mike Hans

East/West:

1. Terry Centner and Mary Beth Hotovy

2. Diane Sorensen and Marty Ager

Schedule for week of Sept. 30–Oct. 4:

Monday, Sept. 30: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 30: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Club Appreciation Stratified 0 – 750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m. (new game)

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Team Game, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4: Club closed; attend the Grand Island Sectional Tournament

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments