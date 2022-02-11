LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR JAN. 31-FEB. 4
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Livie Harrison and Steve Schroeder
2. Walt Case and Gary Raymond
3. Al Reiners and Bill Woito
4. Bruce Burns and Tom Martin
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
5 tables
North/South:
1. Alan Slattery and Don Dunn
2. Carol Johnstone-Hornig and Irene Thomassen
East/West:
1. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse
2. Veronica Penn and Claire Burns
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Juanita Washburn and Gary Hamilton
2. Steve Schroeder and Mary Schroeder
3/4 (tie) Gary Raymond and Walt Case
3/4 (tie) Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
5. Tom Martin and Bruce Burns
Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:
3 tables
1/2 (tie) Irene Thomassen and Mark Knell
1/2 (tie) Mark Jones and Craig Horn
Schedule for Feb. 14-18:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Club Championship 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711