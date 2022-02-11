 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR JAN. 31-FEB. 4

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Livie Harrison and Steve Schroeder

2. Walt Case and Gary Raymond

3. Al Reiners and Bill Woito

4. Bruce Burns and Tom Martin

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

5 tables

North/South:

1. Alan Slattery and Don Dunn

2. Carol Johnstone-Hornig and Irene Thomassen

East/West:

1. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse

2. Veronica Penn and Claire Burns

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Juanita Washburn and Gary Hamilton

2. Steve Schroeder and Mary Schroeder

3/4 (tie) Gary Raymond and Walt Case

3/4 (tie) Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

5. Tom Martin and Bruce Burns

Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:

3 tables

1/2 (tie) Irene Thomassen and Mark Knell

1/2 (tie) Mark Jones and Craig Horn

Schedule for Feb. 14-18:

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Club Championship 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

