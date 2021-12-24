LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

Results for week of Dec. 13-17:
Monday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. Gary Hamilton and Virgil Stetz
2. Kris Scheer and Bruce Burns
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
4 tables
1. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse
2. Carol Johnstone-Hornig and Irene Thomassen
3. Jeanne Stokebrand and Wendy Horacek
4. Mark Knell and Craig Horn
5/6 (tie) Claire Burns and Veronica Penn
5/6 (tie) Mike Hans and Mark Jones
Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:
5 tables
1. Sharon Lindgren and Jeanne Stokebrand
2. Al Reiners and Tom Martin
3. Linda Kruse and Kris Scheer
4. Mark Jones and Craig Horn
The Bridge Club will be closed the week of Dec. 27-31 for the Christmas holiday.