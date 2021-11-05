LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

Results for Oct. 25-29:
Monday morning Club Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz
2. Bill Woito and Al Reiners
3. Gary Raymond and Walt Case
4. Jan Loftin and Bill Smith
5/6 (tie) Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn
5/6 (tie) Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
4 tables
1. Linda Swanson and Ellen Wynegar
2. Craig Horn and Mark Knell
3. Jackie Curtis and Linda Kruse
Wednesday evening Club Appreciation ProAm Handicapped Pairs:
5 tables
North/South Handicapped and Scratch:
1. Ellen Wynegar and Gary Raymond
2. Al Reiners and Bruce Burns
East/West Handicapped:
1. Mary Schroeder and Mary Bartels
2. Jackie Curtis and Juanita Washburn
3. Tom Martin and Virgil Stetz
East/West Scratch:
1. Tom Martin and Virgil Stetz
2. Mary Schroeder and Mary Bartels
3. Jackie Curtis and Juanita Washburn
Thursday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn
2. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
3. Kris Scheer and Barbara Campbell
Friday morning Club Appreciation 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs:
4 tables
1. Don Dunn and Alan Slattery
2. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren
3. Linda Kruse and Pat Vanderford
4/5 (tie) Joan Maguire and Stephen Barber
4/5 (tie) Mark Knell and Irene Thomassen
Schedule for Nov. 8-12:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Unit Tournament 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 10 a.m. (new time!)
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711