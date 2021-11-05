 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS
0 Comments

LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

  • 0

Results for Oct. 25-29:

Monday morning Club Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz

2. Bill Woito and Al Reiners

3. Gary Raymond and Walt Case

4. Jan Loftin and Bill Smith

5/6 (tie) Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn

5/6 (tie) Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

4 tables

1. Linda Swanson and Ellen Wynegar

2. Craig Horn and Mark Knell

3. Jackie Curtis and Linda Kruse

Wednesday evening Club Appreciation ProAm Handicapped Pairs:

5 tables

North/South Handicapped and Scratch:

1. Ellen Wynegar and Gary Raymond

2. Al Reiners and Bruce Burns

East/West Handicapped:

1. Mary Schroeder and Mary Bartels

2. Jackie Curtis and Juanita Washburn

3. Tom Martin and Virgil Stetz

East/West Scratch:

1. Tom Martin and Virgil Stetz

2. Mary Schroeder and Mary Bartels

3. Jackie Curtis and Juanita Washburn

Thursday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn

2. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels

3. Kris Scheer and Barbara Campbell

Friday morning Club Appreciation 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs:

4 tables

1. Don Dunn and Alan Slattery

2. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren

3. Linda Kruse and Pat Vanderford

4/5 (tie) Joan Maguire and Stephen Barber

4/5 (tie) Mark Knell and Irene Thomassen

Schedule for Nov. 8-12:

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Unit Tournament 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 10 a.m. (new time!)

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News