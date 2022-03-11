LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR FEB. 28-March 4:
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Walt Case and Gary Raymond
2. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
3/4 (tie) Kris Scheer and Bruce Burns
3/4 (tie) Livie Harrison and Rose Frerichs
5. Marilyn Hoskins and Barbara Campbell
Tuesday morning Unit Tournament 0-299 Teaching Game:
5 tables
1. Jean Riley-Schultz and Sue Griess
2/3 (tie) Mark Jones and Mike Hans
2/3 (tie) Don Dunn and Alan Slattery
4. Jackie Curtis and Jett Jakota
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
2. Gary Raymond and Walt Case
3. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
4. Connie Barksdale and Kris Scheer
Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:
4 tables
1/2 (tie) Mark Knell and Irene Thomassen
1/2 (tie) Tom Martin and Lynn Stone
3/4 (tie) Ellen Wynegar and Linda Swanson
3/4 (tie) Sharon Hockemeier and Linda Kruse
Schedule for March 14-18:
Monday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711