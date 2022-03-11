 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR FEB. 28-March 4:

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Walt Case and Gary Raymond

2. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels

3/4 (tie) Kris Scheer and Bruce Burns

3/4 (tie) Livie Harrison and Rose Frerichs

5. Marilyn Hoskins and Barbara Campbell

Tuesday morning Unit Tournament 0-299 Teaching Game:

5 tables

1. Jean Riley-Schultz and Sue Griess

2/3 (tie) Mark Jones and Mike Hans

2/3 (tie) Don Dunn and Alan Slattery

4. Jackie Curtis and Jett Jakota

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels

2. Gary Raymond and Walt Case

3. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller

4. Connie Barksdale and Kris Scheer

Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:

4 tables

1/2 (tie) Mark Knell and Irene Thomassen

1/2 (tie) Tom Martin and Lynn Stone

3/4 (tie) Ellen Wynegar and Linda Swanson

3/4 (tie) Sharon Hockemeier and Linda Kruse

Schedule for March 14-18:

Monday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

