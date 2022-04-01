 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

  • 0

RESULTS FOR MARCH 21-24

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels

2. Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

5 tables

North/South:

1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Jackie Curtis

2. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse

3. Jeanne Tunnison and Barb Hoffman

East/West:

1. Alan Slattery and Don Dunn

2. Craig Horn and Mark Knell

Tuesday evening Club Championship ProAm Handicap Pairs:

6 tables

North/South

People are also reading…

1. Mary Schroeder and Mary Bartels

2. Tom Martin and Virgil Stetz

East/West:

1. Mark Jones and Steve Schroeder

2. Linda Kruse and Barbara Campbell

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1. Juanita Washburn and Gary Hamilton

2. Sharon Lindgren and Mary Doyle

3/4 (tie) Carol Johnstone-Hornig and Harvey Hornig

3/4 (tie) Rose Frerichs and Linda Kruse

Schedule for April 4-10:

Monday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Team Game, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Sunday: Awards Party – Dinner at 5 p.m.; Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs at 6 p.m. – Please sign up at the Club.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News