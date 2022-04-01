LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR MARCH 21-24
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
2. Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
5 tables
North/South:
1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Jackie Curtis
2. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse
3. Jeanne Tunnison and Barb Hoffman
East/West:
1. Alan Slattery and Don Dunn
2. Craig Horn and Mark Knell
Tuesday evening Club Championship ProAm Handicap Pairs:
6 tables
North/South
1. Mary Schroeder and Mary Bartels
2. Tom Martin and Virgil Stetz
East/West:
1. Mark Jones and Steve Schroeder
2. Linda Kruse and Barbara Campbell
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. Juanita Washburn and Gary Hamilton
2. Sharon Lindgren and Mary Doyle
3/4 (tie) Carol Johnstone-Hornig and Harvey Hornig
3/4 (tie) Rose Frerichs and Linda Kruse
Schedule for April 4-10:
Monday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.
Sunday: Awards Party – Dinner at 5 p.m.; Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs at 6 p.m. – Please sign up at the Club.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711