 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

  • 0

RESULTS FOR MARCH 7-11

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

2. Bill Woito and Alan Reiners

3/4 (tie) Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels

3/4 (tie) Marilyn Hoskins and Barbara Campbell

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

5 tables

1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Wendy Horacek

2. Ellen Wynegar and Mike Hans

3/4 (tie) Jeanne Tunnison and Barb Hoffman

3/4 (tie) Irene Thomassen and Carol Johnstone-Hornig

Wednesday evening Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1/2 (tie) Jim Mallatt and Norm Newhouse

People are also reading…

1/2 (tie) Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz

Thursday morning Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn

2. Gary Raymond and Walt Case

3. Mary Doyle and Sharon Lindgren

4/5 (tie) Alex Currie and Bruce Burns

4/5 (tie) Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller

6. Carol Johnstone-Hornig and Harvey Hornig

Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:

4 tables

1. Tom Martin and Steve Schroeder

2. Wendy Horacek and Barb Hoffman

3. Harvey Hornig and Carol Johnstone-Hornig

4. Mark Knell and Irene Thomassen

Schedule for March 21-27:

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Club Championship ProAm Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday – Sunday: Lincoln Sectional Tournament, Waverly Community Center, https://tournaments.acbl.org/schedule.php?sanction=2203316

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News