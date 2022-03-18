LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR MARCH 7-11
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
2. Bill Woito and Alan Reiners
3/4 (tie) Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
3/4 (tie) Marilyn Hoskins and Barbara Campbell
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
5 tables
1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Wendy Horacek
2. Ellen Wynegar and Mike Hans
3/4 (tie) Jeanne Tunnison and Barb Hoffman
3/4 (tie) Irene Thomassen and Carol Johnstone-Hornig
Wednesday evening Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1/2 (tie) Jim Mallatt and Norm Newhouse
1/2 (tie) Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz
Thursday morning Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn
2. Gary Raymond and Walt Case
3. Mary Doyle and Sharon Lindgren
4/5 (tie) Alex Currie and Bruce Burns
4/5 (tie) Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
6. Carol Johnstone-Hornig and Harvey Hornig
Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:
4 tables
1. Tom Martin and Steve Schroeder
2. Wendy Horacek and Barb Hoffman
3. Harvey Hornig and Carol Johnstone-Hornig
4. Mark Knell and Irene Thomassen
Schedule for March 21-27:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Club Championship ProAm Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday – Sunday: Lincoln Sectional Tournament, Waverly Community Center, https://tournaments.acbl.org/schedule.php?sanction=2203316
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711