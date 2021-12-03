LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

Results for Nov. 22-23
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Gary Hamilton and Virgil Stetz
2. Walt Case and Gary Raymond
3. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
4. Al Reiners and Bill Woito
5. Steve Schroeder and Alex Currie
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
3 tables
1/2 (tie) Vera Porter and Claire Burns
1/2 (tie) Jackie Curtis and Tom Martin
3/4 (tie) Mark Knell and Craig Horn
3/4 (tie) Mike Hans and Mark Jones
Schedule for Dec. 5-10:
Sunday: Christmas Party at the Club – Pizza and cake, 5 p.m.; Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 6 p.m.
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.