LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS
Results for Nov. 22-23

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Gary Hamilton and Virgil Stetz

2. Walt Case and Gary Raymond

3. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels

4. Al Reiners and Bill Woito

5. Steve Schroeder and Alex Currie

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

3 tables

1/2 (tie) Vera Porter and Claire Burns

1/2 (tie) Jackie Curtis and Tom Martin

3/4 (tie) Mark Knell and Craig Horn

3/4 (tie) Mike Hans and Mark Jones

Schedule for Dec. 5-10:

Sunday: Christmas Party at the Club – Pizza and cake, 5 p.m.; Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 6 p.m.

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Unit Tournament Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

