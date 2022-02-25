 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

  • 0

RESULTS FOR FEB. 14-18:

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn

2. Alex Currie and Steve Schroeder

3. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

Tuesday morning Club Championship 0-299 Teaching Game:

5 tables

North/South:

1. Alan Slattery and Don Dunn

2. Jean Riley-Schultz and Sue Griess

East/West:

1. Barb Hoffman and Jeanne Stokebrand

2. Craig Horn and Mark Knell

Wednesday evening Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables:

1. Mary Doyle and Juanita Washburn

People are also reading…

2. Virgil Stetz and Bruce Burns

3. Al Reiners and Bill Woito

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1. Alex Currie and Bruce Burns

2. Jett Jakota and Mary Bartels

Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:

5 tables

1. Jackie Curtis and Kitty Judy

2. Rose Frerichs and Sharon Hockemeier

3. Wendy Horacek and Barb Hoffman

4. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren

5/6 (tie) Diane Crawford and Tom Martin

5/6 (tie) Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder

Schedule for Feb. 28-March 4:

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Unit Tournament 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Team Game, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Go ahead: Write your story!

Go ahead: Write your story!

Writers are often asked how they get their ideas. I wonder also. Is there a big warehouse with endless shelves of topics waiting for expansion…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News