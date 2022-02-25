LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR FEB. 14-18:
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn
2. Alex Currie and Steve Schroeder
3. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
Tuesday morning Club Championship 0-299 Teaching Game:
5 tables
North/South:
1. Alan Slattery and Don Dunn
2. Jean Riley-Schultz and Sue Griess
East/West:
1. Barb Hoffman and Jeanne Stokebrand
2. Craig Horn and Mark Knell
Wednesday evening Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables:
1. Mary Doyle and Juanita Washburn
2. Virgil Stetz and Bruce Burns
3. Al Reiners and Bill Woito
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. Alex Currie and Bruce Burns
2. Jett Jakota and Mary Bartels
Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:
5 tables
1. Jackie Curtis and Kitty Judy
2. Rose Frerichs and Sharon Hockemeier
3. Wendy Horacek and Barb Hoffman
4. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren
5/6 (tie) Diane Crawford and Tom Martin
5/6 (tie) Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder
Schedule for Feb. 28-March 4:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Unit Tournament 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711