LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

Results for Nov. 1-5
Monday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Gary Hamilton and Virgil Stetz
2. Bill Woito and Al Reiners
3. Mary Doyle and Barbara Campbell
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
3 tables
1. Wendy Horacek and Jeanne Stokebrand
2/3 (tie) Mark Knell and Craig Horn
2/3 (tie) Mark Jones and Mike Hans
Wednesday evening Unit Tournament Team Game:
3 tables
A tie among all three teams/12 players!
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. Virgil Stetz and Bruce Burns
2. Barbara Campbell and Linda Kruse
3. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs:
4 tables
1. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie
2/3 (tie) Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder
2/3 (tie) Craig Horn and Mark Jones
Schedule for Nov. 15-19:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Club Championship 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: ProAm Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Unit Tournament 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 10 a.m. (new time!)
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711