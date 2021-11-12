 Skip to main content
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS
Results for Nov. 1-5

Monday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Gary Hamilton and Virgil Stetz

2. Bill Woito and Al Reiners

3. Mary Doyle and Barbara Campbell

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

3 tables

1. Wendy Horacek and Jeanne Stokebrand

2/3 (tie) Mark Knell and Craig Horn

2/3 (tie) Mark Jones and Mike Hans

Wednesday evening Unit Tournament Team Game:

3 tables

A tie among all three teams/12 players!

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1. Virgil Stetz and Bruce Burns

2. Barbara Campbell and Linda Kruse

3. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels

Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs:

4 tables

1. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie

2/3 (tie) Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder

2/3 (tie) Craig Horn and Mark Jones

Schedule for Nov. 15-19:

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Club Championship 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: ProAm Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Unit Tournament 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 10 a.m. (new time!)

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

