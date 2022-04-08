 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

Results for March 28-April 1:

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Bill Woito and Al Reiners

2. Anne Beaurivage and Jack Conway

3. Bruce Burns and Kris Scheer

4. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels

5. Marilyn Hoskins and Tom Martin

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

6 tables

North/South:

1. Sue Griess and Jean Riley-Schultz

2. Wendy Horacek and Jeanne Stokebrand

3. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse

East/West:

1. Irene Thomassen and Carol Johnstone-Hornig

2/3 (tie) Mark Knell and Craig Horn

2/3 (tie) Ellen Wynegar and Mary Schroeder

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1. Juanita Washburn and Gary Hamilton

2. Jim Mallatt and Norm Newhouse

3. Linda Kruse and Rose Frerichs

4. Alex Currie and Bruce Burns

5. Carol Johnstone-Hornig and Harvey Hornig

Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:

5 tables

1. Mike Hans and Ellen Wynegar

2. Don Dunn and Alan Slattery

3. Sharon Lindgren and Jeanne Stokebrand

4. Jackie Curtis and Tom Martin

Schedule for April 10-16:

Sunday: Awards Party – Dinner at 5 p.m.; Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs at 6 p.m. – Please sign up at the club.

Monday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: STaC 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: STaC Stratified 0-1000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Saturday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

