LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

Results for Sept. 27-Oct. 1:
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1/2 (tie) Kris Scheer and Bruce Burns
1/2 (tie) Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
3/4 (tie) Judy Hoppe and Kendall Early
3/4 (tie) Al Reiners and Bill Woito
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
5 tables
1. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse
2. Craig Horn and Mark Knell
3. Mary Schroeder and Jackie Curtis
4. Linda Swanson and Sue Griess
5. Wendy Horacek and Jeanne Stokebrand
Tuesday evening ProAm Stratified Pairs:
4 tables
1. Mark Knell and Mary Doyle
2. Mark Jones and Steve Schroeder
3. Ellen Wynegar and Gary Raymond
4. Jackie Curtis and Juanita Washburn
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Juanita Washburn and Gary Hamilton
2. Liz Wanamaker and Judy Hoppe
3. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs:
5 tables
1. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie
2. Irene Thomassen and Mark Knell
3. Carol Johnstone and Harvey Hornig
4. Linda Kruse and Sharon Hockemeier
5. Jeanne Stokebrand and Claire Burns
Schedule for Oct. 11-15:
Monday: Club Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Unit Tournament 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Club Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, 10/14: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Club Appreciation 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205