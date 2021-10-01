LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

Results for Sept. 20-24
Monday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Gary Hamilton and Virgil Stetz
2. Juanita Washburn and Connie Barksdale
3. Mary Doyle and Barbara Hipple
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
5 tables
1. Jean Riley-Schultz and Sue Griess
2. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin
3. Jackie Curtis and Mary Schroeder
4. Irene Thomassen and Mark Knell
5. Ellen Wynegar and Linda Swanson
Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs:
4 tables
1. Irene Thomassen and Mark Knell
2. Carol Johnston and Harvey Hornig
3. (Tie) Linda Kruse and Sharon Hockemeier
Barbara Hipple and Kris Scheer
Schedule for Oct. 4-8:
Monday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Club Appreciation 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m.
Wednesday: Club Championship Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Club Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday, 10/8: 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711