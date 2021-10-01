 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS
0 Comments
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

  • 0

Results for Sept. 20-24

Monday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Gary Hamilton and Virgil Stetz

2. Juanita Washburn and Connie Barksdale

3. Mary Doyle and Barbara Hipple

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

5 tables

1. Jean Riley-Schultz and Sue Griess

2. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin

3. Jackie Curtis and Mary Schroeder

4. Irene Thomassen and Mark Knell

5. Ellen Wynegar and Linda Swanson

Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs:

4 tables

1. Irene Thomassen and Mark Knell

2. Carol Johnston and Harvey Hornig

3. (Tie) Linda Kruse and Sharon Hockemeier

Barbara Hipple and Kris Scheer

Schedule for Oct. 4-8:

Monday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Club Appreciation 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m.

Wednesday: Club Championship Team Game, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Club Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday, 10/8: 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News