LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

Results for week of Dec. 5-10
Sunday evening Christmas Party and Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
9 tables
North/South:
1. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
2. Marilyn Hoskins and Kris Scheer
3. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
4. Stephen Barber and Joan Maguire
East/West:
1. Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn
2. Bill Smith and Jan Loftin
3. John Carmichael and Kathy Carmichael
4. Steve Schroeder and Mary Schroeder
5. Mike Hans and Vera Porter
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Barbara Campbell and Marilyn Hoskins
2. Gary Hamilton and Virgil Stetz
3. Juanita Washburn and Connie Barksdale
4. Livie Harrison and Rose Frerichs
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
4 tables
1/2 (tie) Sue Griess and Jean Riley-Schultz
1/2 (tie) Craig Horn and Mark Knell
3/4 (tie) Tom Martin and Linda Kruse
3/4 (tie) Mark Jones and Mike Hans
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. Virgil Stetz and Bruce Burns
2. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
3. Linda Kruse and Barbara Campbell
Friday morning Unit Tournament Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:
4 tables
1/2 (tie) Al Reiners and Tom Martin
1/2 (tie) Alan Slattery and Don Dunn
3. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren
Schedule for week of Dec. 20-24:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.