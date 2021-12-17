 Skip to main content
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

Results for week of Dec. 5-10

Sunday evening Christmas Party and Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:

9 tables

North/South:

1. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels

2. Marilyn Hoskins and Kris Scheer

3. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller

4. Stephen Barber and Joan Maguire

East/West:

1. Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn

2. Bill Smith and Jan Loftin

3. John Carmichael and Kathy Carmichael

4. Steve Schroeder and Mary Schroeder

5. Mike Hans and Vera Porter

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Barbara Campbell and Marilyn Hoskins

2. Gary Hamilton and Virgil Stetz

3. Juanita Washburn and Connie Barksdale

4. Livie Harrison and Rose Frerichs

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

4 tables

1/2 (tie) Sue Griess and Jean Riley-Schultz

1/2 (tie) Craig Horn and Mark Knell

3/4 (tie) Tom Martin and Linda Kruse

3/4 (tie) Mark Jones and Mike Hans

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1. Virgil Stetz and Bruce Burns

2. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels

3. Linda Kruse and Barbara Campbell

Friday morning Unit Tournament Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:

4 tables

1/2 (tie) Al Reiners and Tom Martin

1/2 (tie) Alan Slattery and Don Dunn

3. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren

Schedule for week of Dec. 20-24:

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday: ProAm Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

