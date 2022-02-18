 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

  • 0

RESULTS FOR FEB. 7-11

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

2. Juanita Washburn and Virgil Stetz

3. Steve Schroeder and Alex Currie

4. Gary Raymond and Walt Case

5. Rose Frerichs and Livie Harrison

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

4 tables

1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Wendy Horacek

2. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse

3. Mark Jones and Mike Hans

4. Irene Thomassen and Carol Johnstone-Hornig

Wednesday evening Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables:

1. Matt Campbell and Barbara Campbell

2. Virgil Stetz and Bruce Burns

3. Diane Crawford and Sharon Lindgren

4. Joan Maguire and Stephen Barber

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller

2. Alex Currie and Bruce Burns

3/4 (tie) Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder

3/4 (tie) Linda Kruse and Rose Frerichs

Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:

5 tables

1. Sharon Lindgren and Jeanne Stokebrand

2. Wendy Horacek and Barb Hoffman

3. Craig Frerichs and Rose Frerichs

4. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie

5. Mark Knell and Irene Thomassen

Schedule Feb. 21-25:

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday: ProAm Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Club Championship Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

