LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS
Results for week of Sept. 13-17

Results for week of Sept. 13-17

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Virgil Stetz and Gary Hamilton

2. Mary Pat Miller and Charles Hoster Jr

3. Gary Raymond and Walter Case

4. Steve Schroeder and Alexander Currie

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

4 tables

1. Carol Johnstone and Irene Thomaassen

2. Mary Schroeder and Jackie Curtis

3. Mark Jones and Mike Hans

Thursday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1. Mary Pat Miller and Charles Hoster, Jr

2. Walter Case and Gary Raymond

3. Juanita Washburn and Gary Hamilton

4. Bruce Burns and Mark Knell

Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs:

3 tables

1. Steven and Mary Schroeder

2. Joan Maquire and Stephen Barber

3. Jackie Curtis and Glenda Clare

Schedule for week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1:

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10:00 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30

Tuesday: Stratified ProAm Pairs

Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

