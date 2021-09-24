LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

Results for week of Sept. 13-17
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Virgil Stetz and Gary Hamilton
2. Mary Pat Miller and Charles Hoster Jr
3. Gary Raymond and Walter Case
4. Steve Schroeder and Alexander Currie
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
4 tables
1. Carol Johnstone and Irene Thomaassen
2. Mary Schroeder and Jackie Curtis
3. Mark Jones and Mike Hans
Thursday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. Mary Pat Miller and Charles Hoster, Jr
2. Walter Case and Gary Raymond
3. Juanita Washburn and Gary Hamilton
4. Bruce Burns and Mark Knell
Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs:
3 tables
1. Steven and Mary Schroeder
2. Joan Maquire and Stephen Barber
3. Jackie Curtis and Glenda Clare
Schedule for week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10:00 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30
Tuesday: Stratified ProAm Pairs
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711