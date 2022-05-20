LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR MAY 9-13:
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
6 tables
1. Walt Case and Gary Raymond
2. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
3. Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn
4/5 (tie) Al Reiners and Bill Woito
4/5 (tie) Anne Beaurivage and Jack Conway
6. Buddy Bhadbhade and Mary Doyle
7. Patty Scudder and Sherry Zehr
Tuesday morning Club Championship 0-299 Teaching Game:
3 tables
1. Mike Hans and Mark Jones
2. Henry Schuman and Barb Hoffman
3. Irene Thomassen and Carol Johnstone-Hornig
Wednesday evening Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. Virgil Stetz and Bruce Burns
2. Pat O’Brian and Gary Hamilton
3. Bill Woito and Al Reiners
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. Kris Scheer and Marilyn Hoskins
2/3 (tie) Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn
2/3 (tie) Gary Raymond and Walt Case
Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:
5 tables
1. Alex Currie and Lynn Stone
2. David Barber and John Reigle
3. Sharon Hockemeier and Linda Kruse
4. Mark Knell and Irene Thomassen
5. Craig Horn and Mark Jones
Schedule for May 23-27:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday: ProAm Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711