LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR APRIL 4-8:
Monday morning Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Steve Schroeder and Alex Currie
2/3 (tie) Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn
2/3 (tie) Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
4/5 (tie) Gary Raymond and Walt Case
4/5 (tie) Al Reiners and Bill Woito
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
6 tables
1. Craig Horn and Mark Jones
2. Jett Jakota and Jackie Curtis
3. Carol Johnstone-Hornig and Irene Thomassen
4. Don Dunn and Alan Slattery
Wednesday evening Team Game:
3 tables
People are also reading…
1. Marilyn Hoskins, Matt Campbell, Bill Smith, and Jan Loftin
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn
2. Kris Scheer and Connie Barksdale
3. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
4. Craig Frerichs and Rose Frerichs
Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:
5 tables
1. Harvey Hornig and Carol Johnstone-Hornig
2. Linda Kruse and Don Dunn
3. Alex Currie and Lynn Stone
4. Rose Frerichs and Tom Martin
5. Mark Jones and Craig Horn
6. Barb Hoffman and Wendy Horacek
Schedule for April 18-22:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: ProAm Team Teaching Game, 10 a.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Unit Tournament Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10:00 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711