LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (SEPT. 6-10, 2021)
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (SEPT. 6-10, 2021)

Results for week of Sept. 6-10:

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Carol Murray and Steve Hoff

2. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn

3. Steve Schroeder and Alex Currie

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

4 tables

1. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin

2. Barb Hoffman and Carol Johnstone

3. Jackie Curtis and Wendy Horacek

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1. Bruce Burns and Chuck Hoster

2. Gary Raymond and Juanita Washburn

3. Rose Frerichs and Olivia Harrison

Friday morning Club Championship 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs:

5 tables

1. Ellen Wynegar and Linda Kruse

2. Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder

3. Alex Currie and Lynn Stone

4. Pat Vanderford and Rose Frerichs

5/6 (tie) Tom Martin and Sharon Lindgren

5/6 (tie) Wendy Horacek and Barb Hoffman

Schedule for week of Sept. 20-24:

Monday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m.

Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

