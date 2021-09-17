LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (SEPT. 6-10, 2021)

Results for week of Sept. 6-10:
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Carol Murray and Steve Hoff
2. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn
3. Steve Schroeder and Alex Currie
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
4 tables
1. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin
2. Barb Hoffman and Carol Johnstone
3. Jackie Curtis and Wendy Horacek
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. Bruce Burns and Chuck Hoster
2. Gary Raymond and Juanita Washburn
3. Rose Frerichs and Olivia Harrison
Friday morning Club Championship 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs:
5 tables
1. Ellen Wynegar and Linda Kruse
2. Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder
3. Alex Currie and Lynn Stone
4. Pat Vanderford and Rose Frerichs
5/6 (tie) Tom Martin and Sharon Lindgren
5/6 (tie) Wendy Horacek and Barb Hoffman
Schedule for week of Sept. 20-24:
Monday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711