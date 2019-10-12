Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for Sept 30-Oct 3:
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
7 tables
North/South:
1. Sherry Zehr and Patty Scudder
2. Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn
3. Gary Raymond and Walt Case
East/West:
1. Jim Skulstad and Virgil Stetz
2. Gary Hamilton and Tricia Wittmaack
3. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
4. Steve Schroeder and Alex Currie
Tuesday morning Club Appreciation Stratified 0 - 750 Pairs:
5 tables
1. Mark Jones and Linda Kruse
2. Barb Miriovsky and Sharon Tenopir
3. Tom Martin and Tom Meyer
4. Harvey Hornig and Carol Johnstone
Wednesday evening Team Game:
5 tables
1. Anne Beaurivage, Gary Raymond, Jim Skulstad, and Bruce Burns
2. Bob Reid, Gary Hamilton, Jan Loftin, and Bill Smith
Thursday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Tricia Wittmaack and Juanita Washburn
2. Bruce Burns and Jim Skulstad
3. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
4. Jeanne Stokebrand and Craig Frerichs
5. Kris Scheer and Connie Barksdale
Thursday evening Non-Life Master Pairs:
4 tables
1. Robert McLean and Dale Young
2. Mike Hans and Craig Horn
3. David Barber and John Reigle
Schedule for Oct. 14-18:
Monday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Unit Tournament Stratified 0 – 750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Club Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Club Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: No game – Attend the Omaha Sectional Tournament: http://www.omahabridge.org/