Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for Oct. 21-25:
Monday morning Club Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
2. Jan Loftin and Bill Smith
3/4 (tie) Sherry Zehr and Patty Scudder
3/4 (tie) Mary Doyle and Rose Frerichs
Tuesday morning Stratified 0 - 750 Pairs:
4 tables
1. Linda Swanson and Barb Hoffman
2. Glenda Clare and Ardelle Roberts
3. Dale Young and Tom Meyer
4. Alan Slattery and Don Dunn
Tuesday evening Club Appreciation ProAm Handicap Pairs:
7 tables
Handicap:
1. Deb Petersen and Anne Beaurivage
2. Liz Wanamaker and Marilyn Hoskins
3. Jeanne Stokebrand and Walt Case
4. Janice Sammet-Brown and Virgil Stetz
5. Dan Otto and Keith Bartels
Scratch:
1. Liz Wanamaker and Marilyn Hoskins
2. Jeanne Stokebrand and Walt Case
3. Deb Petersen and Anne Beaurivage
4. Janice Sammet-Brown and Virgil Stetz
5. Fred Choobineh and Bruce Burns
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Walt Case and Gary Raymond
2. Gary Hamilton and Bill Smith
3. Bob Reid and Bruce Burns
4. Virgil Stetz and Jim Skulstad
5. Sharon Lindgren and Mary Doyle
6. Craig Frerichs and Jeanne Stokebrand
Thursday evening Non-Life Master Pairs:
3 tables
1. Terry Centner and Linda Kruse
2/3 (tie) Bob McLean and Dale Young
2/3 (tie) Mike Hans and Mark Jones
Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:
7 tables
North/South:
1. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin
2. Jeanne Tunnison and Linda Swanson
3/4 (tie) Carol Johnstone and Irene Thomassen
3/4 (tie) Craig Horn and Veronica Penn
East/West:
1. Tom Meyer and Terry Centner
2. Anne Gerlach and Judy Portesche
3. Claire Burns and Linda Leffers
4. Jean Riley-Schultz and Deb Petersen
Schedule for Nov. 4-8:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Stratified 0 – 750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Over/Under 200 Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.