LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Oct. 4-8, 2021)

Results for week of Oct. 4-8
Monday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1/2 (tie) Steve Schroeder and Alex Currie
1/2 (tie) Gary Raymond and Bill Smith
3. Al Reiners and Bill Woito
Tuesday morning Club Appreciation 0-299 Teaching Game:
5 tables
1. Mark Jones and Mike Hans
2. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse
3. Wendy Horacek and Jeanne Stokebrand
4. Irene Thomassen and Carol Johnstone
5. Veronica Penn and Claire Burns
Wednesday evening Club Championship Team Game:
3 tables
1. Virgil Stetz, Bruce Burns, Gary Hamilton, and Gary Raymond
Thursday morning Club Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
2. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn
Friday morning 0–1,000 Stratified Pairs:
3 tables
1. Mark Knell and Irene Thomassen
2. Marilyn Hoskins and Barbara Campbell
3. Jackie Curtis and Linda Kruse
Schedule for week of Oct. 18-22:
Monday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Club Appreciation 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Club Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: 0–1,000 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711