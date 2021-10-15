 Skip to main content
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Oct. 4-8, 2021)
Results for week of Oct. 4-8

Monday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1/2 (tie) Steve Schroeder and Alex Currie

1/2 (tie) Gary Raymond and Bill Smith

3. Al Reiners and Bill Woito

Tuesday morning Club Appreciation 0-299 Teaching Game:

5 tables

1. Mark Jones and Mike Hans

2. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse

3. Wendy Horacek and Jeanne Stokebrand

4. Irene Thomassen and Carol Johnstone

5. Veronica Penn and Claire Burns

Wednesday evening Club Championship Team Game:

3 tables

1. Virgil Stetz, Bruce Burns, Gary Hamilton, and Gary Raymond

Thursday morning Club Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

2. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn

Friday morning 0–1,000 Stratified Pairs:

3 tables

1. Mark Knell and Irene Thomassen

2. Marilyn Hoskins and Barbara Campbell

3. Jackie Curtis and Linda Kruse

Schedule for week of Oct. 18-22:

Monday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Club Appreciation 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Club Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: 0–1,000 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

