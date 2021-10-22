 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Oct. 11-15, 2021)
0 Comments

LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Oct. 11-15, 2021)

  • 0

Results for Oct. 11-15

Monday morning Club Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

2. Bill Woito and Al Reiners

3. Bill Smith and Jan Loftin

4. Gary Raymond and Walt Case

5/6 (tie) Rose Frerichs and Pat Vanderford

5/6 (tie) Kris Scheer and Bruce Burns

Tuesday morning Unit Tournament 0-299 Teaching Game:

3 tables

1. Mike Hans and Mark Jones

2. Claire Burns and Veronica Penn

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Walt Case and Gary Raymond

2. Juanita Washburn and Gary Hamilton

3. Mark Jones and Craig Horn

4. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels

5. Connie Barksdale and Kris Scheer

Schedule for Oct. 25-29:

Monday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Club Appreciation ProAm Stratified Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Club Appreciation 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News