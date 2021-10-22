LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Oct. 11-15, 2021)

Results for Oct. 11-15
Monday morning Club Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
2. Bill Woito and Al Reiners
3. Bill Smith and Jan Loftin
4. Gary Raymond and Walt Case
5/6 (tie) Rose Frerichs and Pat Vanderford
5/6 (tie) Kris Scheer and Bruce Burns
Tuesday morning Unit Tournament 0-299 Teaching Game:
3 tables
1. Mike Hans and Mark Jones
2. Claire Burns and Veronica Penn
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Walt Case and Gary Raymond
2. Juanita Washburn and Gary Hamilton
3. Mark Jones and Craig Horn
4. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
5. Connie Barksdale and Kris Scheer
Schedule for Oct. 25-29:
Monday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Club Appreciation ProAm Stratified Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Club Appreciation 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711