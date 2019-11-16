Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for Nov. 4-8:
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
9 tables
North/South:
1. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
2. Pat Sim and Rose Frerichs
3. Tricia Wittmaack and Gary Hamilton
4. Jim Smith and Tom Martin
East/West:
1. Virgil Stetz and Jim Skulstad
2. Barbara Campbell and Mary Doyle
3. Steve Schroeder and Alex Currie
4. Jan Loftin and Bill Smith
5. Sharon Lindgren and Jeanne Stokebrand
Tuesday morning Stratified 0-750 Pairs:
4 tables
1. Barb Miriovsky and John Miriovsky
2. Jean Riley-Schultz and Mark Jones
3. Don Dunn and Alan Slattery
Tuesday evening Over/Under 200 Team Game:
11 tables
1. Jim Mallatt, Norm Newhouse, Matt Campbell, and Jamie Radcliffe
2/3 (tie) Janice Sammett-Brown, Jeanne Stokebrand, Virgil Stetz, and Jim Skulstad
2/3 (tie) Susan Joy, Linda Kahler, Keith Bartels, and Mary Bartels
4. Patti Cowher, Carol Johnstone, Harvey Hornig, and Jan Loftin
Wednesday evening Team Game:
6 tables
1. Gary Hamilton, Bill Smith, Bob Reid, and Virgil Stetz
2. Connie Barksdale, Kris Scheer, Juanita Washburn, and Tricia Wittmaack
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
7 tables
North/South:
1. Bob Reid and Virgil Stetz
2. Jim Skulstad and Bruce Burns
3. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
4. Craig Frerichs and Jeanne Stokebrand
5. Ardelle Roberts and Janice Sammett-Brown
East/West:
1. Juanita Washburn and Tricia Wittmaack
2. David Barber and John Reigle
3. Kris Scheer and Connie Barksdale
Thursday evening Non-Life Master Pairs:
3 tables
1. Dale Young and Bob McLean
2/3 (tie) Stephen Barber and Joan Maguire
2/3 (tie) John Reigle and Ardelle Roberts
4. Mark Jones and Linda Kruse
Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:
6 tables
North/South:
1. Carol Johnstone and Irene Thomassen
2. Marty Ager and Diane Sorensen
East/West:
1. Jan Lingren and Vera Porter
2. Veronica Penn and Mary Beth Hotovy
Schedule for Nov. 18-22:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Club Championship Stratified 0-750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Sunday: Life Master Party for Bob Reid – Dinner at 5 p.m.; Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs at 6 p.m.