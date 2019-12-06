LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Nov. 24-26, 2019)

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for Nov. 24-26:
Sunday evening Bob Reid Life Master Party and Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
10 tables
North/South:
1. Carol Murray and Steve Hoff
2. Kathy Carmichael and John Carmichael
3. Connie Barksdale and Livie Harrison
4. Bob Reid and Matt Campbell
5. Barb Stone and Lynn Stone
East/West:
1. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
2. Fred Choobineh and Bruce Burns
3. Walt Case and Gary Raymond
4. Bill Smith and Jan Loftin
5. Tricia Wittmaack and Juanita Washburn
6. Steve Schroeder and Mary Schroeder
7. Jackie Curtis and Ellen Wynegar
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
7 tables
1. Gary Hamilton and Tricia Wittmaack
2. Bruce Burns and Bob Reid
3. Juanita Washburn and Connie Barksdale
4. Bill Woito and Barb Woito
5. Anne Beaurivage and Jack Conway
6/7 (tie) Sharon Lindgren and Jeanne Stokebrand
You have free articles remaining.
6/7 (tie) Jim Skulstad and Barbara Campbell
8. Alex Currie and Steve Schroeder
Tuesday morning Stratified 0-750 Pairs:
3 tables
1. Alan Slattery and Don Dunn
2. Rose Frerichs and Tom Martin
3. Barb Miriovsky and Sharon Tenopir
Tuesday evening ProAm Handicap Pairs:
6 tables
Handicap:
1. Carol Johnstone and Harvey Hornig
2. Linda Kruse and Tricia Wittmaack
3. Mary Schroeder and Mary Bartels
4. Jeanne Stokebrand and Walt Case
Scratch:
1/2 (tie) Mary Schroeder and Mary Bartels
1/2 (tie) Linda Kruse and Tricia Wittmaack
3. Carol Johnstone and Harvey Hornig
4. Barb Miriovsky and Connie Barksdale
Schedule for Dec. 8-13:
Sunday: Christmas Party at Hillcrest Country Club – Social 4:30 p.m.; Dinner, 5 p.m.; Bridge, 6 p.m.
Monday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: STaC Stratified 0 – 750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: STaC Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: STaC Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: Club Championship NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.