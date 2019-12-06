You are the owner of this article.
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Nov. 24-26, 2019)
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

Results for Nov. 24-26:

Sunday evening Bob Reid Life Master Party and Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:

10 tables

North/South:

1. Carol Murray and Steve Hoff

2. Kathy Carmichael and John Carmichael

3. Connie Barksdale and Livie Harrison

4. Bob Reid and Matt Campbell

5. Barb Stone and Lynn Stone

East/West:

1. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels

2. Fred Choobineh and Bruce Burns

3. Walt Case and Gary Raymond

4. Bill Smith and Jan Loftin

5. Tricia Wittmaack and Juanita Washburn

6. Steve Schroeder and Mary Schroeder

7. Jackie Curtis and Ellen Wynegar

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

7 tables

1. Gary Hamilton and Tricia Wittmaack

2. Bruce Burns and Bob Reid

3. Juanita Washburn and Connie Barksdale

4. Bill Woito and Barb Woito

5. Anne Beaurivage and Jack Conway

6/7 (tie) Sharon Lindgren and Jeanne Stokebrand

6/7 (tie) Jim Skulstad and Barbara Campbell

8. Alex Currie and Steve Schroeder

Tuesday morning Stratified 0-750 Pairs:

3 tables

1. Alan Slattery and Don Dunn

2. Rose Frerichs and Tom Martin

3. Barb Miriovsky and Sharon Tenopir

Tuesday evening ProAm Handicap Pairs:

6 tables

Handicap:

1. Carol Johnstone and Harvey Hornig

2. Linda Kruse and Tricia Wittmaack

3. Mary Schroeder and Mary Bartels

4. Jeanne Stokebrand and Walt Case

Scratch:

1/2 (tie) Mary Schroeder and Mary Bartels

1/2 (tie) Linda Kruse and Tricia Wittmaack

3. Carol Johnstone and Harvey Hornig

4. Barb Miriovsky and Connie Barksdale

Schedule for Dec. 8-13:

Sunday: Christmas Party at Hillcrest Country Club – Social 4:30 p.m.; Dinner, 5 p.m.; Bridge, 6 p.m.

Monday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: STaC Stratified 0 – 750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: STaC Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Thursday: STaC Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Club Championship NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

