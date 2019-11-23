Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for Nov. 11-15:
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
6 tables
1. Bruce Burns and Bob Reid
2. Barbara Woito and Bill Woito
3. Steve Schroeder and Alex Currie
4. Jack Conway and Anne Beaurivage
Tuesday morning Stratified 0-750 Pairs:
5 tables
1. Craig Frerichs and Rose Frerichs
2. David Barber and John Reigle
3. Ardelle Roberts and Dale Young
4. Harvey Hornig and Carol Johnstone
5/6 (tie) Carolyn Driewer and Robert Driewer
5/6 (tie) Tom Meyer and Tom Martin
Thursday morning Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
8 tables
North/South:
1. Jim Skulstad and Virgil Stetz
2. Gary Hamilton and Bill Smith
3. Matt Campbell and Bob Reid
4. Craig Frerichs and Jeanne Stokebrand
East/West:
1. Anne Beaurivage and Jack Conway
2. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
3. Juanita Washburn and Tricia Wittmaack
4. Alex Currie and Lynn Stone
5. Livie Harrison and Patty Scudder
6. Mary Doyle and Sharon Lindgren
Thursday evening Non-Life Master Pairs:
3 tables
1. Norm Newhouse and Jim Mallatt
2. Bob McLean and Dale Young
3/4 (tie) Linda Kruse and John Reigle
3/4 (tie) Pat King and Dan Otto
Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:
6 tables
North/South:
1. Mike Hans and Mark Jones
2. Ellen Wynegar and Jackie Curtis
East/West:
1. Linda Swanson and Tom Meyer
2. Jean Riley-Schultz and Deb Petersen
Schedule for Nov. 24-27:
Sunday: Life Master Party for Bob Reid – Dinner at 5:00 p.m.; Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs at 6:00 p.m.
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Stratified 0 – 750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: ProAm Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday-Friday: Club Closed – Happy Thanksgiving!