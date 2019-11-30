LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Nov. 18-22, 2019)

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for Nov. 18-22:
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
8 tables
1. Tom Martin and Jim Smith
2/3 (tie) Kathy Carmichael and Mary Doyle
2/3 (tie) Bill Woito and Barb Woito
4. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
5. Virgil Stetz and Jim Skulstad
6. Bill Smith and Jan Loftin
7. Barbara Campbell and Marilyn Hoskins
Tuesday morning Club Championship Stratified 0-750 Pairs:
3 tables
1. Ardelle Roberts and Dale Young
2. Barb Miriovsky and Sharon Tenopir
3. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin
Tuesday evening Team Game:
3 tables
1. Bob Reid, Bruce Burns, Barbara Campbell, and Matt Campbell
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
8 tables
North/South:
1. Jim Skulstad and Virgil Stetz
2. Matt Campbell and Barbara Campbell
3. Tricia Wittmaack and Juanita Washburn
4. Don Dunn and Alan Slattery
East/West:
1. Sharon Hockemeier and Connie Barksdale
2. Gary Raymond and Walt Case
3. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
4. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse
Thursday evening Non-Life Master Pairs:
3 tables
1. Joan Maguire and Stephen Barber
2. Norm Newhouse and Jim Mallatt
3. Dan Otto and John Reigle
Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:
6 tables
North/South:
1. Carol Johnstone and Irene Thomassen
2. Ellen Wynegar and Jackie Curtis
East/West:
1. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin
2. Marty Ager and Diane Sorensen
3. Jean Riley-Schultz and Deb Petersen
Schedule for Dec. 2-8:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Stratified 0–750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Sunday: Christmas Party at Hillcrest Country Club – Social 4:30 p.m.; Dinner, 5 p.m.; Bridge, 6 p.m. – Call the Club by Dec. 3 to make a reservation.
