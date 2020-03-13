LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (March 2-6, 2020)

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for March 2-6:
Monday morning ACBL-Wide Senior Stratified Open Pairs:
6 tables
1. Jim Smith and Tom Martin
2/3 (tie) Gary Raymond and Walt Case
2/3 (tie) Barb Woito and Bill Woito
4/5 (tie) Ardelle Roberts and Dale Young
4/5 (tie) Kris Scheer and Marilyn Hoskins
Tuesday morning Stratified 0-750 Pairs:
5 tables
1. Don Dunn and Alan Slattery
2. Steve Schroeder and Mary Schroeder
3. Harvey Hornig and Carol Johnstone
4. John Reigle and David Barber
5. Mark Jones and Linda Swanson
Wednesday evening Grand National Team Game:
4 tables
1. Virgil Stetz, Bob Reid, Matt Campbell, and Gary Hamilton
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1/2 (tie) Jim Skulstad and Virgil Stetz
1/2 (tie) Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
3. Pat Sim and Barb Woito
4. Connie Barksdale and Kris Sheer
5. Tom Meyer and Tom Martin
6. Wendy Horacek and Jeanne Stokebrand
Thursday evening Club Championship Non-Life Mater Pairs:
4 tables
1. Tom Martin and Tom Meyer
2. Larry Rinne and Henry Hultquist
3. Mike Zmarzly and Skyler Boots
Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:
5 tables
1. Craig Horn and Terry Centner
2. Mike Hans and Tom Meyer
3. Mary Beth Hotovy and Veronica Penn
4. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin
Schedule for March 14-20:
Saturday: NLM 0-500 Stratified Pairs Tournament, 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Sunday: Gold Life Masters Party – Pizza at 5 p.m.; Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs at 6 p.m.
Monday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday Stratified 0-750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Grand National Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, 3/20: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.