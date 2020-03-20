LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (March 9-13, 2020)

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for week of March 9-13:
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
7 tables
1. Marilyn Hoskins and Kris Scheer
2. Gary Raymond and Jim Smith
3. Tricia Wittmaack and Gary Hamilton
4. Bruce Burns and Bob Reid
5. Jim Skulstad and Virgil Stetz
6. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
7. Alex Currie and Steve Schroeder
Tuesday morning Stratified 0-750 Pairs:
5 tables
1. Tom Meyer and Jeanne Strokebrand
2. Ardell Roberts and Dale Young
3. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin
4. Alan Slattery and Don Dunn
5. Mark Jones and Mary Beth Hotovy
Wednesday evening Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Anne Beaurivage and Gary Raymond
2. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
3. Juanita Washburn and Tricia Wittmaack
4. Jim Mallatt and Norm Newhouse
5/6 (tie) Barb Woito and Bill Woito
5/6 (tie) Barbara Campbell and Marilyn Hoskins
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Dale Young and Tom Meyer
2. Gary Hamilton and Bruce Burns
3. Tricia Wittmaack and Juanita Washburn
4/5 (tie) Virgil Stetz and Jim Skulstad
4/5 (tie) Lynn Stone and Alex Currie
Thursday evening Non-Life Master Handicap Pairs:
4 tables
Handicap:
1. Denise Foster and Bill Foster
2/3/4 (tie) Tom Martin and Linda Kruse
2/3/4 (tie) Joan Maguire and Stephen Barber
2/3/4 (tie) Larry Rinne and Henry Hultquist
Scratch:
1. Joan Maguire and Stephen Barber
2. Denise Foster and Bill Foster
3/4 (tie) Tom Martin and Linda Kruse
3/4 (tie) Larry Rinne and Henry Hultquist
Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:
4 tables
1. Carol Johnstone and Irene Thomassen
2. Ellen Wynegar and Jackie Curtis
3. Diane Sorensen and Marty Ager
Schedule for week of March 23-27:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Stratified 0-750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: ProAm Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: NLM and LM or NLM Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: Club Championship NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.