LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (JULY 19-30)

RESULTS FOR JULY 19-23
Monday morning North American Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Bob Reid and Bruce Burns
2. Patty Scudder and Sherry Zehr
3. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
3 tables
1. Ellen Wynegar and Jackie Curtis
2. Ardelle Roberts and Linda Kruse
3. Irene Thomassen and Jeanne Tunnison
Friday morning 0-750 Stratified Pairs:
4 tables
1. Barb Hoffman and Wendy Horacek
2. Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder
3. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie
4. Veronica Penn and Claire Burns
RESULTS FOR JULY 26-30
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Bruce Burns and Bob Reid
2. Bill Woito and Al Reiners
3. Juanita Washburn and Connie Barksdale
4. Anne Beaurivage and Jack Conway
Wednesday evening North American Pairs:
4 tables
1. Matt Campbell and Jamie Radcliffe
2. Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn
3. Jim Mallatt and Norm Newhouse
4. Stephen Barber and Joan Maguire
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. Keith Bartels and Virgil Stetz
2. Steve Schroeder and Mary Schroeder
3/4 (tie) Kendall Early and Judy Hoppe
3/4 (tie) Barbara Campbell and Linda Kruse
Friday morning 0-750 Stratified Pairs:
4 tables
1. Alex Currie and Lynn Stone
2. Bob McLean and Mark Knell
3. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin
4. Wendy Horacek and Barb Hoffman
Schedule for week of Aug. 9-13:
Monday, 8/9: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, 8/9: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, 8/10: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10:00 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, 8/11: North American Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, 8/12: Stratified Open Pairs, 10:00 a.m.
Friday, 8/13: 0 – 750 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711