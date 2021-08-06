 Skip to main content
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (JULY 19-30)
RESULTS FOR JULY 19-23

Monday morning North American Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Bob Reid and Bruce Burns

2. Patty Scudder and Sherry Zehr

3. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

3 tables

1. Ellen Wynegar and Jackie Curtis

2. Ardelle Roberts and Linda Kruse

3. Irene Thomassen and Jeanne Tunnison

Friday morning 0-750 Stratified Pairs:

4 tables

1. Barb Hoffman and Wendy Horacek

2. Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder

3. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie

4. Veronica Penn and Claire Burns

RESULTS FOR JULY 26-30

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Bruce Burns and Bob Reid

2. Bill Woito and Al Reiners

3. Juanita Washburn and Connie Barksdale

4. Anne Beaurivage and Jack Conway

Wednesday evening North American Pairs:

4 tables

1. Matt Campbell and Jamie Radcliffe

2. Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn

3. Jim Mallatt and Norm Newhouse

4. Stephen Barber and Joan Maguire

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1. Keith Bartels and Virgil Stetz

2. Steve Schroeder and Mary Schroeder

3/4 (tie) Kendall Early and Judy Hoppe

3/4 (tie) Barbara Campbell and Linda Kruse

Friday morning 0-750 Stratified Pairs:

4 tables

1. Alex Currie and Lynn Stone

2. Bob McLean and Mark Knell

3. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin

4. Wendy Horacek and Barb Hoffman

Schedule for week of Aug. 9-13:

Monday, 8/9: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, 8/9: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, 8/10: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10:00 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, 8/11: North American Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, 8/12: Stratified Open Pairs, 10:00 a.m.

Friday, 8/13: 0 – 750 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

