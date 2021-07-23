LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (July 12-16)

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
Five tables
1. Bruce Burns and Bob Reid
2. Bill Woito and Al Reiners
3. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
4. Gary Raymond and Walt Case
Tuesday morning 0 – 299 Pairs Teaching Game:
Four tables
1. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin
2. Veronica Penn and Claire Burns
3. Ellen Wynegar and Jackie Curtis
Thursday morning Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
Four tables
1. Juanita Washburn and Virgil Stetz
2. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
3/4 (tie) Kris Scheer and Bruce Burns
3/4 (tie) Steve Schroeder and Alex Currie
Friday morning 0-750 Stratified Pairs:
Four tables
1. Alex Currie and Lynn Stone
2. Craig Horn and Mark Knell
3. Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder
4. Beth Scott and Mimi Fisher
Schedule for week of July 26 – 30:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: No game
Wednesday: North American Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10:00 a.m.
Friday: 0 – 750 Stratified Pairs, 11:30 a.m.