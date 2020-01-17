LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Jan. 6-10, 2020)

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for Jan. 6-10:
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
6 tables
1. Barb Woito and Bill Woito
2. Dale Young and Tom Meyer
3. Jack Conway and Anne Beaurivage
4. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
5. Tom Martin and Tricia Wittmaack
6. Pat Sim and Rose Frerichs
Tuesday morning 0-750 Pairs:
6 tables
1. Jean Riley-Schultz and Mary Beth Hotovy
2. David Barber and John Reigle
3. Tom Meyer and Tom Martin
4. Barb Stone and Lynn Stone
Wednesday evening Grand National Team Game:
7 tables
1. Connie Barksdale, Tricia Wittmaack, Juanita Washburn, and Kris Scheer
2. Walt Case, Anne Beaurivage, Virgil Stetz, and Bruce Burns
3. Jamie Radcliffe, Bob Reid, Matt Campbell, and Dan Augustyn
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
6 tables
You have free articles remaining.
1. Gary Raymond and Walt Case
2. Bob Reid and Bruce Burns
3. Mary Doyle and Sharon Lindgren
4. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
5. Rose Frerichs and Craig Frerichs
6. Livie Harrison and Barb O’Daniel
Thursday evening Non-Life Master Pairs:
3 tables
1. John Reigle and Ahmed Ibrahim
2. Ardelle Roberts and Dan Otto
Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:
5 tables
1. Mary Beth Hotovy and Veronica Penn
2. Jackie Curtis and Ellen Wynegar
3. Mark Jones and Linda Kruse
4. Linda Swanson and Irene Thomassen
Schedule for Jan. 20-24:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Stratified 0-750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Grand National Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.