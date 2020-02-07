LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Jan. 27-31)

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for Jan. 27-31:
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
6 tables
1. Kris Scheer and Bob Reid
2. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren
3. Gary Hamilton and Tricia Wittmaack
4. Walt Case and Gary Raymond
5. Tom Martin and Jim Smith
Tuesday morning 0-750 Pairs:
4 tables
1. Jeanne Strokebrand and Tom Martin
2/3 (tie) Craig Frerichs and Rose Frerichs
2/3 (tie) Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder
4. Mike Hans and Mark Jones
Tuesday evening ProAm Handicap Pairs:
6 tables
Handicap:
1. Tom Martin and Tricia Wittmaack
2. Wendy Horacek and Sharon Hockemeier
3. Tim Doyle and Mary Doyle
4. Dan Otto and Keith Bartels
Scratch:
1. Tom Martin and Tricia Wittmaack
2. Kris Scheer and Bruce Burns
3. Wendy Horacek and Sharon Hockemeier
4. Fred Choobineh and Connie Barksdale
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
7 tables
1. Virgil Stetz and Gary Hamilton
2/3 (tie) Gary Raymond and Walt Case
2/3 (tie) Sharon Lindgren and Mary Doyle
4. Dale Young and Jeanne Strokebrand
5/6 (tie) Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
5/6 (tie) Connie Barksdale and Kris Scheer
Thursday evening Non-Life Mater Pairs:
4 tables
1. Norm Newhouse and Jim Mallatt
2. Tom Meyer and Tom Martin
3. Bob McLean and Dale Young
Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:
5 tables
1. Jackie Curtis and Ellen Wynegar
2/3 (tie) Vera Porter and Jan Lingren
2/3 (tie) Deb Petersen and Jean Riley-Schultz
4. Tom Meyer and Tom Martin
Schedule for Feb. 10-14:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Stratified 0-750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Handicap Pairs 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Grand National Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.