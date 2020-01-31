LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Jan. 13-17)

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for Jan. 13-17:
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
8 tables
North/South:
1. Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz
2. Jim Smith and Mary Doyle
3. Bill Smith and Jan Loftin
4. Bob Reid and Kris Scheer
East/West:
1. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
2. Barbara Campbell and Marilyn Hoskins
3. Anne Beaurivage and Jack Conway
4. Alex Currie and Steve Schroeder
Tuesday morning 0-750 Pairs:
4 tables
1. Barb Stone and Lynn Stone
2. Steve Schroeder and Mary Schroeder
3. John Reigle and David Barber
4. Tom Martin and Tom Meyer
Tuesday evening Grand National Team Game:
5 tables
1. Matt Campbell, Barbara Campbell, Bob Reid, and Bruce Burns
2. Gary Hamilton, Virgil Stetz, Bill Smith, and Jan Loftin
Thursday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:
6 tables
1. Virgil Stetz and Gary Hamilton
2. Sharon Lindgren and Mary Doyle
3. Walt Case and Gary Raymond
4. Barb Woito and Bill Woito
5. Bob Reid and Bruce Burns
6. Wendy Horachek and Jeanne Strokebrand
Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:
5 tables
1. Marty Ager and Diane Sorenson
2. Irene Thomassen and Carol Johnstone
3/4 (tie) Ellen Wynegar and Jackie Curtis
3/4 (tie) Deb Petersen and Jean Riley-Schultz
Schedule for Feb. 3-7:
Monday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: STaC Stratified 0-750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: STaC Handicap Pairs 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: STaC Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.