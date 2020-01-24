LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Jan. 13-17, 2020)
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Jan. 13-17, 2020)

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

Results for Jan. 13-17:

Monday morning Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:

8 tables

North/South:

1. Bruce Burns and Bob Reid

2. Kris Scheer and Virgil Stetz

3. Bill Smith and Jan Loftin

4. Bill Woito and Barb Woito

5. Sharon Lindgren and Jeanne Stokebrand

East/West:

1. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels

2. Rose Frerichs and Craig Frerichs

3. Gary Hamilton and Tricia Wittmaack

4. Lynn Stone and Tom Martin

Overall:

1. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels

2. Rose Frerichs and Craig Frerichs

3. Bruce Burns and Bob Reid

4. Kris Scheer and Virgil Stetz

5. Bill Smith and Jan Loftin

Tuesday morning 0-750 Pairs:

6 tables

1. Sharon Hockemeier and Rose Frerichs

2. Alan Slattery and Don Dunn

3. Steve Schroeder and Mary Schroeder

4/5 (tie) John Reigle and David Barber

4/5 (tie) Ardelle Roberts and Dale Young

Tuesday evening Handicap Pairs:

1. Gary Hamilton and Bruce Burns

2. Jack Conway and Mary Doyle

Wednesday evening Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Barb Woito and Bill Woito

2. Anne Beaurivage and Jack Conway

3. Matt Campbell and Bruce Burns

4. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels

5. Marilyn Hoskins and Barbara Campbell

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

6 tables

1. Barbara Campbell and Linda Kruse

2. Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder

3. Virgil Stetz and Juanita Washburn

4. Walt Case and Gary Raymond

5. Mary Doyle and Sharon Lindgren

Thursday evening Non-Life Master Pairs:

3 tables

1. Dan Otto and Ardelle Roberts

2. Bob McLean and Dale Young

3. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin

Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:

4 tables

1. Jan Lingren and Vera Porter

2. Deb Petersen and Tom Meyer

3. Linda Leffers and Claire Burns

Schedule for Jan. 27-31:

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Stratified 0-750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: ProAm Handicap Pairs 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

