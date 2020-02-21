LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Feb. 10-14, 2020)

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for Feb. 10-14:
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
7 tables
1. Bruce Burns and Bob Reid
2. Walt Case and Gary Raymond
3. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
4. Alex Currie and Steve Schroeder
5. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
6. Jim Smith and Tom Martin
Tuesday morning 0-750 Pairs:
5 tables
1. Harvey Hornig and Carol Johnstone
2. Ardelle Roberts and Dale Young
3/4 (tie) Linda Kruse and Jeanne Stokebrand
3/4 (tie) Steve Schroeder and Mary Schroeder
5. Jackie Curtis and Ellen Wynegar
Tuesday evening Stratified Handicap Pairs:
3 tables
1. Deb Petersen and Anne Beaurivage
2. Linda Kruse and Barbara Campbell
Wednesday evening Grand National Team Game:
5 tables
1. Gary Hamilton, Trish Wittmaack, Virgil Stetz, and Bob Reid
2. Mary Doyle, Jack Conway, Matt Campbell, and Dan Augustyn
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Virgil Stetz and Gary Hamilton
2. Trish Wittmaack and Juanita Washburn
3/4 (tie) Wendy Horacek and Jeanne Stokebrand
3/4 (tie) Connie Barksdale and Livie Harrison
Thursday evening Non-Life Mater Pairs:
4 tables
1/2 (tie) Norm Newhouse and Jim Mallatt
1/2 (tie) Joan Maguire and Stephen Barber
3. Diane Crawford and John Reigle
4. Craig Horn and Ellen Wynegar
5. Sara Renaud and Jerry Renaud
Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:
6 tables
North/South:
1/2 (tie) Tom Martin and Linda Kruse
1/2 (tie) Ellen Wynegar and Jackie Curtis
3. Jan Lingren and Vera Porter
East/West:
1. Irene Thomassen and Carol Johnstone
2. Linda Swanson and Jeanne Tunnison
3. Mary Beth Hotovy and Veronica Penn
Schedule for Feb. 24-28:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Unit Tournament Stratified 0-750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Club Championship ProAm Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.