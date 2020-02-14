LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Feb. 3-7, 2020)

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for Feb. 3-7:
Monday morning STaC Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Walt Case and Gary Raymond
2. Jack Conway and Anne Beaurivage
3. Gary Hamilton and Tricia Wittmaack
4. Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn
5. Marilyn Hoskins and Kris Scheer
6. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
Tuesday morning STaC 0-750 Pairs:
4 tables
1. Tom Martin and Tom Meyer
2. Ellen Wnyegar and Jackie Curtis
3. Ardelle Roberts and Glenda Clare
Wednesday evening STaC Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Jim Mallatt and Norm Newhouse
2. Tricia Wittmaack and Juanita Washburn
3/4 (tie) Bruce Burns and Matt Campbell
3/4 (tie) Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
5. Bob Reid and Kris Scheer
Thursday morning STaC Stratified Open Pairs:
6 tables
1. Gary Raymond and Walt Case
2. Craig Frerichs and Rose Frerichs
3. Kris Scheer and Bruce Burns
4. Gary Hamilton and Virgil Stetz
5. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
6. Dan Otto and Ardelle Roberts
Thursday evening STaC Non-Life Mater Pairs:
4 tables
1. John Reigle and Linda Kruse
2. Norm Newhouse and Jim Mallatt
3. Claire Burns and Donna McClain
Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:
5 tables
1. Irene Thomassen and Carol Johnstone
2. Doug Larson and Mark Jones
3. Linda Swanson and Jeanne Tunnison
4. Linda Leffers and Claire Burns
Schedule for Feb. 17-21:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Unit Tournament Stratified 0 – 750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Grand National Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.