LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Dec. 2-6, 2019)

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for week of Dec. 2-6
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
7 tables
North/South:
1. Jim Skulstad and Virgil Stetz
2. Gary Hamilton and Tricia Wittmaack
3. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
4. Pat Sim and Rose Frerichs
5. Steve Schroeder and Alex Currie
East/West:
1. Jeanne Strokebrand and Sharon Lindgren
2. Gary Raymond and Walt Case
3. Barb Woito and Bill Woito
Tuesday morning Stratified 0-750 Pairs:
4 tables
1. Alan Slattery and Don Dunn
2. Craig Horn and Dale Young
3/4 (tie) Glenda Clare and Ardelle Roberts
3/4 (tie) Linda Kruse and Jeanne Strokebrand
Wednesday evening Team Game:
4 tables
1. Tricia Wittmaack, Mary Bartels, Gary Hamilton, and Virgil Stetz
2. Marilyn Hoskins, Barbara Campbell, Matt Campbell, and Dan Augustyn
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
7 tables
1. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
2. Bruce Burns and Jim Skulstad
3. Juanita Washburn and Tricia Wittmaack
4. Jan Sammett-Brown and Virgil Stetz
5. Dale Young and Tom Meyer
6/7 (tie) Ardelle Roberts and Tom Martin
6/7 (tie) Barbara Campbell and Linda Kruse
Thursday evening Non-Life Master Pairs:
3 tables
1. Bob McLean and Dale Young
2. John Reigle and Tom Meyer
3. Jim Mallatt and Norm Newhouse
Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:
5 tables
1. Deb Petersen and Jean Riley-Schultz
2. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse
3. Marty Ager and Diane Sorensen
4. Tom Meyer and Craig Horn
5/6 (tie) Ellen Wynegar and Tim Doyle
5/6 (tie) Mark Jones and Mike Hans
Schedule for Dec. 16-20:
Monday: ACBL-Wide International Fund Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Stratified 0–750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: ProAm Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Club Championship Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.