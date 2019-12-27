LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Dec. 16-20, 2019)

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for Dec. 16-20:
Monday morning ACBL-Wide International Fund Stratified Open Pairs:
6 tables
1. Barbara Campbell and Mary Doyle
2. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
3. Juanita Washburn and Connie Barksdale
4/5 (tie) Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
4/5 (tie) Virgil Stetz and Jim Skulstad
6. Kris Scheer and Bob Reed
7. Alex Currie and Steve Schroeder
Tuesday evening ProAm Handicap Pairs:
5 tables
Handicap:
1. Carol Johnstone and Harvey Hornig
2. Dan Otto and Tricia Wittmaack
3. Deb Petersen and Gary Hamilton
4. Craig Horn and Gary Raymond
Scratch:
1/2 (tie) Carol Johnstone and Harvey Hornig
1/2 (tie) Deb Petersen and Gary Hamilton
3. Dan Otto and Tricia Wittmaack
4. Jan Sammett-Brown and Virgil Stetz
Wednesday evening Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
2. Matt Campbell and Bruce Burns
3. Connie Barksdale and Kris Scheer
You have free articles remaining.
4. Diane Crawford and Dan Otto
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Jim Skulstad and Virgil Stetz
2. Bruce Burns and Kris Scheer
3. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin
Thursday evening Club Championship Non-Life Master Pairs:
4 tables
1. Dale Young and Craig Horn
2. Norm Newhouse and Jim Mallett
3. Tom Meyer and Tom Martin
Friday morning Club Championship NLM Pairs Teaching Game:
4 tables
1. Veronica Penn and Deb Petersen
2. Vera Porter and Jan Lingren
3. Mark Jones and Mike Hans
The Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club will close Tuesday evening, Dec. 24 and will reopen Thursday morning, Jan. 2. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from LDBC!
Schedule for Jan. 2-3:
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Schedule for Jan. 6-10:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Stratified 0-750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Grand National Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.