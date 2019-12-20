LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (Dec. 8-13, 2019)

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for Dec. 8-13
Sunday evening Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
9 tables
North/South:
1. Barbara Campbell and Marilyn Hoskins
2. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
3. Livie Harrison and Walt Case
4. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
5. Kris Scheer and Jim Smith
6. Dan Otto and Diane Crawford
7. Barb Stone and Lynn Stone
East/West:
1. Matt Campbell and Dan Augustyn
2. Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder
3. Bill Woito and Barb Woito
4/5 (tie) Craig Frerichs and Rose Frerichs
4/5 (tie) Tricia Wittmaack and Juanita Washburn
Overall:
1. Barbara Campbell and Marilyn Hoskins
2. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
3. Matt Campbell and Dan Augustyn
4. Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder
5. Livie Harrison and Walt Case
Monday morning STaC Stratified Open Pairs:
6 tables
1. Virgil Stetz and Jim Skulstad
2. Gary Hamilton and Tricia Wittmaack
3. Juanita Washburn and Connie Barksdale
4. Barb Woito and Bill Woito
5. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren
6. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
Tuesday morning STaC Stratified 0-750 Pairs:
4 tables
1. Steve Schroeder and Mary Schroeder
2. Carol Johnstone and Harvey Hornig
3. Tom Martin and Marilyn Hoskins
Wednesday evening STaC Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Marilyn Hoskins and Barbara Campbell
2. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
3. Tricia Wittmaack and Juanita Washburn
Thursday morning STaC Stratified Open Pairs:
6 tables
1. Virgil Stetz and Gary Hamilton
2. Connie Barksdale and Kris Scheer
3. Jim Skulstad and Bob Reid
4. Juanita Washburn and Tricia Wittmaack
5. Linda Kruse and Barbara Campbell
Thursday evening STaC Non-Life Master Pairs:
4 tables
1. Bob McLean and Dale Young
2. Pat King and Craig Horn
3. Joan Maguire and Stephen Barber
4. Mike Hans and Mark Jones
Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:
4 tables
1. Vera Porter and Jan Lingren
2. Deb Petersen and Tom Meyer
3. Veronica Penn and Diane Sorensen
Schedule for Dec. 23-24:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Stratified 0-750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Schedule for Jan. 2-3:
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
The Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club will close Tuesday evening, Dec. 24 and will reopen Thursday morning, Jan. 2. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from LDBC!